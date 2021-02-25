Dr. Atif Haque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atif Haque, MD
Dr. Atif Haque, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.
Baylor Family Medicine2035 Fort Worth Hwy Ste 100, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 878-5333
Baylor Scott & White Neurosurgery Associates - Fort Worth1400 8th Ave Ste A1131, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (469) 800-9260
Keller / Alliance Clinic4400 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 204, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 878-5333
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Back surgery to repair damaged disk. Replaced with a cage. Best I have felt on years.
- Neurosurgery
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1144436585
- Univ Of Texas Southwestern Med Ctr
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Mississippi
- Duke University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Haque has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haque accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haque has seen patients for Lumbar Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haque on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haque speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Haque. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haque.
