Dr. Atif Ghander, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
1 (3)
Accepting new patients
66 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Atif Ghander, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 66 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.

Dr. Ghander works at Center for Breast Health and Disease Management in Belleville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clara Maass Medical Center
    1 Clara Maass Dr, Belleville, NJ 07109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 450-5913
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Atif Ghander, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 66 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1427153519
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Atif Ghander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghander works at Center for Breast Health and Disease Management in Belleville, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ghander’s profile.

    Dr. Ghander has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghander. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

