Dr. Atif Alaziz, MD
Overview
Dr. Atif Alaziz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Locations
Cedars-sinai Medical Care Foundation18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 601, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 996-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Doctor Alaziz over 30 years ago. I have been out of the country for several years but intend to see him as my doctor (and friend) when I return. He is truly the Mother Theresa of doctors. I can remember the first time I met him. After an examination, he led me, hand in hand, to the nurse. When's the last time your doc has done that? I trust him without question.
About Dr. Atif Alaziz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1396740627
Education & Certifications
- Hosp of St Raphael-Yale U
- University of Baghdad / College of Medcine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Alaziz works at
