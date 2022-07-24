Dr. Athos Patsalides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patsalides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Athos Patsalides, MD
Dr. Athos Patsalides, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They graduated from University Athens-Faculty Medical, School Of Health & Science and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosciences at Manhass300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4300
- North Shore University Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Patsalides?
Dr. Patsalides has done two surgeries on me. He is an exceptionally skilled surgeon.
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Georgetown University Center
- University Athens-Faculty Medical, School Of Health & Science
- Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Patsalides has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patsalides accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patsalides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patsalides has seen patients for Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, Pathological Spine Fracture and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patsalides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patsalides speaks Greek.
114 patients have reviewed Dr. Patsalides. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patsalides.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patsalides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patsalides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.