Dr. Athiya Javid, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University|Osmania University and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose, Good Samaritan Hospital and O'Connor Hospital.



Dr. Javid works at Athiya D.Javid in Los Gatos, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.