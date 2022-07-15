Dr. Ather Siddiqi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ather Siddiqi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ather Siddiqi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Spring, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Siddiqi works at
Locations
Millennium Physicians - Respiratory & Sleep Disorders1111 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (281) 805-3466Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Northwest Houston Millennium1125 Cypress Station Dr Ste E, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 805-3467Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Siddiqi was very professional. As part of the exam he asked good questions, listened to the answers, and invited my questions. I never felt rushed. I understood what was accomplished and what steps lie ahead.
About Dr. Ather Siddiqi, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1700874716
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddiqi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiqi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqi works at
Dr. Siddiqi has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.