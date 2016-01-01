Dr. Ather Khokhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khokhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ather Khokhar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ather Khokhar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland.
Locations
Nephrology Physicians of Houston1140 Westmont Dr Ste 320, Houston, TX 77015 Directions (713) 347-4054Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ather Khokhar, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1760487912
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical School
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khokhar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Khokhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
