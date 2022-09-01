Dr. Athena Sotus-Nawar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sotus-Nawar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Athena Sotus-Nawar, MD
Overview
Dr. Athena Sotus-Nawar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Sotus-Nawar works at
Locations
Decatur Family Psychiatry160 Clairemont Ave Ste 445, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 500-4266
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent provider and very responsive. Went above and beyond to help me, even when insurance issues occurred.
About Dr. Athena Sotus-Nawar, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1902070162
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
