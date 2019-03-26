Overview

Dr. Athena Mason, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Broken Arrow, OK. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Mason works at Family Medicine Associates in Broken Arrow, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.