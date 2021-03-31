Dr. Athena Kritharis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kritharis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Athena Kritharis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Athena Kritharis, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Kritharis works at
Locations
-
1
Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-8515Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kritharis?
Dr Kritharis treated me for a blood disease in 2020. I am now in full remission and so thankful for her caring attention to me. I appreciate the availability of Dr Kritharis and her staff who supported me through treatment. She is a wonderful caring doctor.
About Dr. Athena Kritharis, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1598907982
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kritharis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kritharis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kritharis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kritharis works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kritharis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kritharis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kritharis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kritharis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.