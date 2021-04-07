Dr. Kaporis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Athena Kaporis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Athena Kaporis, MD is a Dermatologist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Kaporis works at
Locations
Westchester Dermatology & Mohs Surgery185 Kisco Ave Ste 3, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 242-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor ever. She is so knowledgeable and skilled at what she does. Down to earth and always takes her time with her patients.
About Dr. Athena Kaporis, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1861422776
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaporis has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaporis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
