Dr. Athena Kaporis, MD

Dermatology
4 (24)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Athena Kaporis, MD is a Dermatologist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.

Dr. Kaporis works at WESTCHESTER DERMATOLOGY & MOHS SURGERY in Mount Kisco, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Westchester Dermatology & Mohs Surgery
    185 Kisco Ave Ste 3, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 242-2020

Hospital Affiliations
  • White Plains Hospital

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Contact Dermatitis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Contact Dermatitis

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 07, 2021
    The best doctor ever. She is so knowledgeable and skilled at what she does. Down to earth and always takes her time with her patients.
    Desiree Riccobono — Apr 07, 2021
    About Dr. Athena Kaporis, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Greek
    • 1861422776
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kaporis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaporis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaporis works at WESTCHESTER DERMATOLOGY & MOHS SURGERY in Mount Kisco, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kaporis’s profile.

    Dr. Kaporis has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaporis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaporis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaporis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaporis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaporis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

