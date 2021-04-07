Overview

Dr. Athena Kaporis, MD is a Dermatologist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Kaporis works at WESTCHESTER DERMATOLOGY & MOHS SURGERY in Mount Kisco, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.