Dr. Athena Howard, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Athena Howard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Howard works at DURHAM VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER in Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Durham Va Medical Center
    508 Fulton St, Durham, NC 27705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 684-3942

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 31, 2017
    Thorough, concise, listens to assess routine medical concerns and deal with urgent needs - above average patient care. Encourages you to follow preventive measures to improve your health as well as meet the existing medical situation.
    Radford, VA — Jan 31, 2017
    About Dr. Athena Howard, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598743288
    Education & Certifications

    • WV U Sch Med - Charleston Area MC
    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Athena Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Howard works at DURHAM VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER in Durham, NC. View the full address on Dr. Howard’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

