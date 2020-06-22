Dr. Athar Ansari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ansari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Athar Ansari, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Athar Ansari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.
California Heart/Vascular Clin790 W Orange Ave, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 353-3222
Hospital Affiliations
- El Centro Regional Medical Center
- Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Hi everyone, my husband Norman and I spent 4 days in El Centri, California vifiting Dr Athar Ansari. He treated both my legs Monday and Wednesday. I had 6 previous angioplasty/atherectomies Thst never accomplished any success. Dr Athar offers more experience. I’ve been able to walk right off without pain. Dr Ansari is not afraid of the Dabra Laser. He will use whatever is best for you. YOU are most important! He has a lot of tools in his toolbox. The Dabra Laser is the most powerful tool. I was blessed to receive treatment with the Dabra Laser. Dr Ansari recommend a healthy diet, exercise and medication. Any questions? He will answer quickly! He’s very nice and pleasant and he has a great team! He takes care of the heart too. Next month my husband and I are going there to get a heart checkup and ultrasound. Dr Ansari has studied medical training all over the world. He knows every tool that exists. Most Dr’s use the same tools and won’t change even after 6 failures!
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Ansari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ansari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ansari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ansari has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ansari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ansari speaks Panjabi.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ansari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ansari.
