Overview

Dr. Athar Ansari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.



Dr. Ansari works at California Heart/Vascular Clin in El Centro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.