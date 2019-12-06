Overview

Dr. Athanassio Drimoussis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from University of Athens Medical School and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Drimoussis works at Millennium Physician Group in Port Charlotte, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.