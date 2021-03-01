Overview

Dr. Athanasius George, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. George works at SHADY GROVE ADVENTIST MEDICAL CENTER in Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula, Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.