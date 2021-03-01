Dr. Athanasius George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Athanasius George, MD
Overview
Dr. Athanasius George, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Shady Grove Adventist Medical Center19735 Germantown Rd Ste 240, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 916-4500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. George and staff are very knowledgeable, friendly and supportive. During COVID they were religious about cleanliness and keeping everyone safe. Dr. George explains everything in a way that you fully understand what is going on. Tina was especially helpful regarding insurance and Medicare. I would highly recommend this doctor to anyone.
About Dr. Athanasius George, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Dr. George has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George works at
Dr. George has seen patients for Pinguecula, Stye and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. George speaks Greek.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.