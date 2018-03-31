Dr. Athanasios Tiliakos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tiliakos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Athanasios Tiliakos, DO
Dr. Athanasios Tiliakos, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Emory Clinic1365 Clifton Rd NE Fl 3 Bldg A, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-4366
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Several years—all indicators have been completely reassuring for knowledge, communication skills, genuine interest in providing excellent care and flexibility in making adjustments to accommodate patient needs of any kind.
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1023270576
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Dr. Tiliakos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tiliakos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tiliakos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tiliakos works at
Dr. Tiliakos has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Wegener's Granulomatosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tiliakos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiliakos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiliakos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tiliakos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tiliakos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.