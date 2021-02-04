See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Athanasios Papakostas, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Athanasios Papakostas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National & Kapodistrian and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Papakostas works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Medical College of Cornell
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-2020
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 04, 2021
    Excellent surgeon! He has operated on both eyes for retinal detachments and saved my vision.
    — Feb 04, 2021
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Papakostas to family and friends

    Dr. Papakostas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Papakostas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Athanasios Papakostas, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1588975346
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Internship
    • MetroWest Medical Center Framingham Union Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National &amp; Kapodistrian
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
