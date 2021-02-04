Overview

Dr. Athanasios Papakostas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National & Kapodistrian and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Papakostas works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.