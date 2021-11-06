Dr. Marneris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Athanasios Marneris, DO
Dr. Athanasios Marneris, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL.
Multack Eye Care Sc20303 Crawford Ave Ste LL1, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 898-1858
Multack Eye Care Sc22200 Wolf Rd, Frankfort, IL 60423 Directions (815) 889-3333
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Was highly recommended by a friend of mine to go see Dr. Marneris for my cataracts. She had her cataracts taken out by him and was very pleased. I've been wearing glasses my whole life. First time I've ever been able to see this clear since I was a child. Staff was very friendly. Long appointment time, but they really explain whats going on. Very happy with my experience and highly recommend.
Dr. Marneris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marneris has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marneris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Marneris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marneris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marneris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marneris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.