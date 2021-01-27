See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Tracy, CA
Dr. Athanasios Magimbi, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Athanasios Magimbi, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (13)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Athanasios Magimbi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tracy, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from National and Kapodistrian University Of Athens and is affiliated with Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.

Dr. Magimbi works at PATEL BAB M MD OFFICE in Tracy, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ryan Hijazi, DO
Dr. Ryan Hijazi, DO
2 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Pranjal Patel MD Inc.
    1530 Bessie Ave Ste 105, Tracy, CA 95376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 832-2095

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Tracy Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Magimbi?

    Jan 27, 2021
    Dr Magimbi is great. He is not a pill pusher he tries to find a solution to pills but if you need them he will start low dose and will constantly check on you. He is extremely easy to talk to and will listen to you. I would recommend him 100%. If there is a downside it’s because he is sometimes late to appointments because he gets called out to the hospital or an operation ran over etc. but he is well worth the wait and if you know it might happen you can’t get angry.
    Marlene Jones — Jan 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Athanasios Magimbi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Athanasios Magimbi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Magimbi to family and friends

    Dr. Magimbi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Magimbi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Athanasios Magimbi, MD.

    About Dr. Athanasios Magimbi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851470959
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • National and Kapodistrian University Of Athens
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Magimbi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Magimbi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Magimbi works at PATEL BAB M MD OFFICE in Tracy, CA. View the full address on Dr. Magimbi’s profile.

    Dr. Magimbi has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magimbi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Magimbi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magimbi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magimbi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magimbi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Athanasios Magimbi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.