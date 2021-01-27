Overview

Dr. Athanasios Magimbi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tracy, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from National and Kapodistrian University Of Athens and is affiliated with Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.



Dr. Magimbi works at PATEL BAB M MD OFFICE in Tracy, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.