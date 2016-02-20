See All Plastic Surgeons in Maumee, OH
Dr. Athanasios Dalagiannis, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Athanasios Dalagiannis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Dalagiannis works at Arrowhead Plastic Surgeons Inc in Maumee, OH with other offices in Perrysburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries and Second-Degree Burns along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office
    1360 Arrowhead Dr, Maumee, OH 43537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 887-7000
  2. 2
    Arrowhead Plastic Surgeons Inc
    12621 Eckel Junction Rd Ste 2400, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 887-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Paramount
    • Priority Health
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 20, 2016
    Dr. Tom did an excellent job fixing my finger. It broke off in 3 different directions. I liked his office. His office was cool. Tom is my dad. I love Him. Please give him business. Thank You
    Nick "Doc" D in Maumee, OH — Feb 20, 2016
    About Dr. Athanasios Dalagiannis, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Athanasios Dalagiannis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalagiannis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dalagiannis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dalagiannis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dalagiannis has seen patients for Burn Injuries and Second-Degree Burns, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalagiannis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalagiannis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalagiannis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalagiannis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalagiannis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

