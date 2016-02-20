Overview

Dr. Athanasios Dalagiannis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Dalagiannis works at Arrowhead Plastic Surgeons Inc in Maumee, OH with other offices in Perrysburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries and Second-Degree Burns along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.