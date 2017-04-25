Dr. Athan Georgiades, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Georgiades is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Athan Georgiades, MD
Overview
Dr. Athan Georgiades, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN and is affiliated with Upmc East and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Georgiades works at
Locations
-
1
Upmc Keystone Primary Care-dr.carter4318 Northern Pike Ste 103, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 683-2267
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc East
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Georgiades?
I found Dr. Georgiades to be excellent in taking time with his patients and explaining procedures. His kindness and attitude were refreshing. He was encouraging and patient as he listened and answered all my questions. I felt that he was very skillful and very professional. His office staff was great and reflected the doctor's attitude. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Athan Georgiades, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Greek
- 1972518363
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Georgiades has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Georgiades accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Georgiades has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Georgiades works at
Dr. Georgiades has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Georgiades on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Georgiades speaks Greek.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Georgiades. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Georgiades.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Georgiades, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Georgiades appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.