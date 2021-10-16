Dr. Atena Lodhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lodhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atena Lodhi, MD
Overview
Dr. Atena Lodhi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL.
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 2000, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9003
Elmhurst Memorial Medical Group755 N York St, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9003
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great physician, takes her time to understand your concerns and address your questions. Wonderful bedside manner.
About Dr. Atena Lodhi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1629367966
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lodhi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lodhi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lodhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lodhi has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lodhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lodhi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lodhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lodhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lodhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.