Dr. Ateka Zaki, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (38)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ateka Zaki, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, TX. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Zaki works at Psychiatry And Behavioral Center in Richmond, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Empathy First Clinical Counseling and Consulting Pllc
    7790 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 103, Richmond, TX 77406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 242-5400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jan 04, 2021
    Dr. Zaki is the best! She has prescribed for me for 9 years only because I didn’t find her sooner. Will continue to see her as long as she is practicing. As a healthcare professional myself, I appreciate Dr. Zaki for her professional and respectful manner, her listening skills, unrushed demeanor and seeing me as a unique individual in the context of my life situation. Medication decisions are made together with my input and with total regard to my history . Dr. Zaki makes herself easily available between appointments. Dr Zaki has accommodated my need for late appointment times. Thank you Dr. Zaki for your help.
    — Jan 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ateka Zaki, MD
    About Dr. Ateka Zaki, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053321042
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tx Med School At Houston
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
