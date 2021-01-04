Dr. Ateka Zaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ateka Zaki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ateka Zaki, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, TX. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Zaki works at
Locations
Empathy First Clinical Counseling and Consulting Pllc7790 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 103, Richmond, TX 77406 Directions (281) 242-5400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zaki is the best! She has prescribed for me for 9 years only because I didn’t find her sooner. Will continue to see her as long as she is practicing. As a healthcare professional myself, I appreciate Dr. Zaki for her professional and respectful manner, her listening skills, unrushed demeanor and seeing me as a unique individual in the context of my life situation. Medication decisions are made together with my input and with total regard to my history . Dr. Zaki makes herself easily available between appointments. Dr Zaki has accommodated my need for late appointment times. Thank you Dr. Zaki for your help.
About Dr. Ateka Zaki, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1053321042
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School At Houston
- Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zaki speaks Hindi and Urdu.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaki. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaki.
