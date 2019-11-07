Dr. Atef Mohty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atef Mohty, MD
Dr. Atef Mohty, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Montpellier/Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Hand & Upper Extremity Special10250 N 92nd St Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 551-7083
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Dr. Mohty operated on my thumb about a decade ago. I'm an author and my thumb is needed to work. Not only did he fix the problem, but my thumb is perfect now. Dr. Mohty has excellent bedside manner and I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Atef Mohty, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and German
- 1497863179
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery Phoenix Arizona, 1991
- Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgery, 1989
- Montpellier Hospitals, 1982
- University Of Montpellier/Faculty Of Medicine
