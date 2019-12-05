Overview

Dr. Atara Schultz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Schultz works at Summit Medical Group in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.