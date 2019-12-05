Dr. Atara Schultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atara Schultz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Atara Schultz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Schultz works at
Locations
1
Michael J. Conn M.d. P.c.870 Palisade Ave Ste 203, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (973) 471-2692
2
Diabetes Endcocrinology Metabolism Spec6 Brighton Rd Ste 103, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 471-2692
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is very nice & takes time to explain things. Very caring and listens when I talk.
About Dr. Atara Schultz, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1912112731
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schultz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Schultz has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schultz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.
