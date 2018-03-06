See All Plastic Surgeons in Peoria, AZ
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Atanu Biswas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.

Dr. Biswas works at Biswas Plastic Surgery in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Ptosis and Liposuction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Biswas Plastic Surgery
    9401 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 140, Peoria, AZ 85381
    West Valley Office
    14418 W Meeker Blvd Ste 205 Bldg B, Sun City West, AZ 85375

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Banner Boswell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Ptosis
Liposuction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 06, 2018
    Dr. Biswas has been my surgeon for several surgeries of which they have been extremely difficult procedures. He has always went above and beyond to do an excellent job with great results. He is very compassionate, caring and listens to your needs. He answers your questions without hesitation and is extremely knowledgeable in his field. He will spend whatever time is needed to help you. I would recommend him to anyone who is in need of an excellent plastic surgeon.
    P Lewis in Sun City, AZ — Mar 06, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Atanu Biswas, MD

    Specialties
    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    English, Bengali
    • 1275705188
    Education & Certifications

    Mayo Clinic Arizona
    University of Arizona
    E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med
    University of Tennessee
    Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Atanu Biswas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biswas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Biswas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Biswas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Biswas has seen patients for Breast Ptosis and Liposuction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biswas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Biswas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biswas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biswas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biswas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

