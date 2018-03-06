Overview

Dr. Atanu Biswas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.



Dr. Biswas works at Biswas Plastic Surgery in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Ptosis and Liposuction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.