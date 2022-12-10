See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in West Hollywood, CA
Dr. Atabak Allaei, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Atabak Allaei, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5 (138)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Atabak Allaei, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They completed their fellowship with Washington Univ Barnes Jewish Hosp

Dr. Allaei works at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, CA with other offices in Los Alamitos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Cedars-sinai Medical Center
    8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-3277
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Vascular & Interventional Radiology Dept.
    3751 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-3277
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Alamitos Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Ischemic Limb Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Portal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 138 ratings
    Patient Ratings (138)
    5 Star
    (137)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Allaei?

    Dec 10, 2022
    My OBGYN had only offered me a hysterectomy for my adenomyosis. I have been suffering for many years and was ready to throw in the towel. I saw another doctor who recommended me to see Dr Allaei. I had the embolization through the wrist and my pain and bleeding has improved so much that I feel like a new person. On another note, his staff is so professional, responsive and nice it was a bonus.
    Alyssa — Dec 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Atabak Allaei, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Atabak Allaei, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Allaei to family and friends

    Dr. Allaei's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Allaei

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Atabak Allaei, MD.

    About Dr. Atabak Allaei, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720390420
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington Univ Barnes Jewish Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • State University of New York
    Residency
    Internship
    • Arrowhead Reg Med Ctr
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California San Diego
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology, Interventional Radiology & Vascular Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Atabak Allaei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allaei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allaei has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allaei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    138 patients have reviewed Dr. Allaei. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allaei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allaei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allaei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Atabak Allaei, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.