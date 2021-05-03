Overview

Dr. Ata Salek, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Salek works at Dr. Ata Salek in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.