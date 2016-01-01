See All Dermatologists in Seattle, WA
Dermatology
Accepting new patients
Dr. Ata Moshiri, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Moshiri works at Dermatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Dermatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt
    4225 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 4, Seattle, WA 98105

  UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma
Rash
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma
Rash
Mole Evaluation

Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts

About Dr. Ata Moshiri, MD

  Dermatology
  English
  1619394780
Education & Certifications

  Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ata Moshiri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Moshiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Moshiri works at Dermatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA.

Dr. Moshiri has seen patients for Melanoma, and more.

Dr. Moshiri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moshiri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moshiri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

