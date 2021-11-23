Dr. Wallach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asya Wallach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asya Wallach, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
Locations
Holy Name Medical Center MS Ctr718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 837-0727Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wallach is very knowledgeable and easy to talk to. Listens to all your concerns.
About Dr. Asya Wallach, MD
- Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1285051128
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallach has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallach.
