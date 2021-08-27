Dr. Asya Segalene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segalene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asya Segalene, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Asya Segalene, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush St. Luke's Medical School
Dr. Segalene works at
Downers Grove3825 Highland Ave Ste 2B, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 852-4050Wednesday4:00pm - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Naperville1020 E Ogden Ave Ste 205, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 852-4050
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
We went to see Dr Segalene for my 4 year olds allergies and were so incredibly impressed. She was patient, knowledgeable, amazing with our son, ask so many clarifying questions and explained everything in detail but simple enough for us to understand. One of the best experiences we’ve had with a doctor in many years. Highly recommend her!
- Allergy & Asthma
- English, Lithuanian, Polish, Russian and Yiddish
- 1053391094
- Rush St. Luke's Medical School
- Vilnius V Kapsukas State University
- Allergy & Immunology
