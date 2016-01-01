Overview

Dr. Asya Levy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SAMARKAND MEDICAL INSTITUTE.



Dr. Levy works at Queens Star Medical Pllc in Rego Park, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.