Dr. Fish has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asya Fish, MD
Overview
Dr. Asya Fish, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5740 Hollywood Blvd Ste 200, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 518-4100
Hrh Transitional Care Unit1648 Huntingdon Pike, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 676-2200
Millenium Obgyn9807 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 676-2200
Millennium OBGYN910 2nd Street Pike Ste 207, Richboro, PA 18954 Directions (215) 676-2200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first time seeing Dr. Fish . She was incredibly nice. She had really valuable knowledge and went out of her way to answer all of my questions.
About Dr. Asya Fish, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1376922559
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.