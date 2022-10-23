See All Gastroenterologists in Bowling Green, KY
Dr. Aswathi Chandran, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Aswathi Chandran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. 

Dr. Chandran works at Champaign Dental Group in Bowling Green, KY. They are accepting new patients.

  1. 1
    Graves Gilbert Clinic
    484 Golden Autumn Way Ste 201, Bowling Green, KY 42103 (270) 515-7109
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital

Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Arthritis
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Arthritis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 23, 2022
It was prompt and on time I did not bring lunch she was very sincere about what was going on with me and my life got meds I needed and they worked the first time I took them her assistant Britney was also great and concern for me was real Thank you both
Daniel Gregory — Oct 23, 2022
  Gastroenterology
  English, Malayalam
  1578948956
Dr. Aswathi Chandran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chandran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chandran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chandran works at Champaign Dental Group in Bowling Green, KY. View the full address on Dr. Chandran’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandran.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

