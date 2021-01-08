Dr. Aswartha Pothula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pothula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aswartha Pothula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aswartha Pothula, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Genesis Medical Center, Aledo, Hammond-Henry Hospital, Osf Holy Family Medical Center, Trinity Muscatine and Trinity Rock Island.
Dr. Pothula works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Medicine PC1100 36TH AVE, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (563) 324-2992
-
2
Cardiovascular Medicine Pllc1236 E Rusholme St Ste 300, Davenport, IA 52803 Directions (309) 743-6700
- 3 1608 Cedar St, Muscatine, IA 52761 Directions (800) 382-0707
-
4
Hammond Henry Dist Hospital600 N College Ave, Geneseo, IL 61254 Directions (877) 788-4590
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
- Genesis Medical Center, Aledo
- Hammond-Henry Hospital
- Osf Holy Family Medical Center
- Trinity Muscatine
- Trinity Rock Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pothula?
Excellent and thorough
About Dr. Aswartha Pothula, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1497734396
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
