Dr. Asvin Patel, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Asvin Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SIMMONS COLLEGE and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Champaign Dental Group in Hicksville, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Asvin M Patel MD
    71 N Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801 (516) 938-0020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Plainview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Heart Palpitations
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 18, 2021
    Dr Patel is a dynamite doctor who who has a great bedside manner. You can ask any questions and not feel stupid. He is generous and patient. Dr Patel has so kindly treated my brother without considering payment and continues to care for him.
    L N Meyer — Feb 18, 2021
    About Dr. Asvin Patel, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati
    • 1255331591
    Education & Certifications

    • Jamaica Hospital
    • SIMMONS COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Champaign Dental Group in Hicksville, NY. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

