Overview

Dr. Asu Rustemli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HACETTEPE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Rustemli works at Ocean Cardiovascular in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.