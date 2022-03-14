Dr. Asu Rustemli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rustemli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asu Rustemli, MD
Overview
Dr. Asu Rustemli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HACETTEPE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Locations
Ocean Cardiovascular LLC25 Mule Rd Unit B2, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 505-9005
Brick Cardiovascular Specialists525 Jack Martin Blvd Ste 305, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 458-5744
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
exceptional ,caring, treated me like she cared to up most very professional than any other doctor i have visited so far !
About Dr. Asu Rustemli, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HACETTEPE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rustemli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rustemli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rustemli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rustemli has seen patients for Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rustemli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rustemli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rustemli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rustemli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rustemli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.