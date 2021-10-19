Dr. Walter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Astrid Walter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Astrid Walter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockville, MD.
Locations
Rockville Gynecology15204 Omega Dr Ste 200, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 330-7007
Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center9901 Medical Center Dr, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 330-7007Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Von Walter is a phenomenal physician. I suffered from fibroids and was severely anemic. Not only did she remove them without scarring, she suggested a dietary plan that changed my life. She cared for me through four surgeries (as I continued to grow fibroids). Two years later I am without fibroids and at my best weight and overall health.
About Dr. Astrid Walter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1194977470
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walter has seen patients for Pap Smear, Yeast Infections and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Walter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.