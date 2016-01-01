See All Family Doctors in Seattle, WA
Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Astrid Pujari, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Pujari works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bainbridge Island, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Virginia Mason Bainbridge Island Medical Center
    1344 Wintergreen Ln NE Unit 100, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Astrid Pujari, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1376641563
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Scripps Clinic
Medical Education
  • Tufts University School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Integrative Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Astrid Pujari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pujari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pujari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pujari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pujari has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pujari.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pujari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pujari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.