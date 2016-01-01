See All Radiation Oncologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Astrid Morris, MD

Radiation Oncology
3.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Astrid Morris, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital and Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Morris works at Tumor Institute Radiation Oncology Group in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tumor Institute Radiation Oncology Group Llp
    1221 Madison St Ste 500, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Astrid Morris, MD

  • Radiation Oncology
  • 33 years of experience
  • English, French
  • Female
  • 1194739755
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital
  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Astrid Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Morris works at Tumor Institute Radiation Oncology Group in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Morris’s profile.

Dr. Morris has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Morris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

