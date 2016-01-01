Dr. Astrid Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Astrid Morris, MD
Dr. Astrid Morris, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Tumor Institute Radiation Oncology Group Llp1221 Madison St Ste 500, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
- English, French
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- St. Anne Hospital
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morris speaks French.
