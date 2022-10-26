Dr. Astrid Marshall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Astrid Marshall, MD
Overview
Dr. Astrid Marshall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodridge, IL.
Dr. Marshall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group3329 75 St Ste 202, Woodridge, IL 60517 Directions (630) 369-7700
-
2
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group120 Spalding Dr Ste 401, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 369-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marshall?
She is the sweetest, very understanding and genuinely cares about her patients.
About Dr. Astrid Marshall, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1457884108
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Marshall using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marshall works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.