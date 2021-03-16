Dr. Botty Van Den Bruele accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Astrid Botty Van Den Bruele, MD
Overview
Dr. Astrid Botty Van Den Bruele, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA.
Dr. Botty Van Den Bruele works at
Locations
Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Roanoke3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 224-5170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Botty is AMAZING!! She is relatively new to Carilion. She has a very calm and friendly bedside manner, and presents all options to you with evidential support for each option because she wants to make sure you not only make an informed decision but also the decision that is best for you, regardless if you decide to play it conservative or more aggressive. She was easily accessible and incredibly patient with my questions via email through MyChart and by phone. She was fully supportive of my decision and was clear and thorough in her reasons for either further assessments or surgical options to ensure the best possible outcome with as little inconvenience to me. She's easy to smile and crack a joke with, which is fantastic during such a stressful time. So, if you're looking for a surgeon who is professional, knowledgeable, thorough, accessible, supportive, friendly, and empathetic, then I highly recommend Dr. Botty.
About Dr. Astrid Botty Van Den Bruele, MD
- Breast Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Botty Van Den Bruele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Botty Van Den Bruele works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Botty Van Den Bruele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Botty Van Den Bruele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.