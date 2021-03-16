See All General Surgeons in Roanoke, VA
Dr. Astrid Botty Van Den Bruele, MD

Breast Surgery
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Astrid Botty Van Den Bruele, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. 

Dr. Botty Van Den Bruele works at Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine in Roanoke, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Roanoke
    3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 224-5170
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Astrid Botty Van Den Bruele, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgery
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033539754
    Education & Certifications

    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Botty Van Den Bruele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Botty Van Den Bruele works at Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine in Roanoke, VA. View the full address on Dr. Botty Van Den Bruele’s profile.

    Dr. Botty Van Den Bruele has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botty Van Den Bruele.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Botty Van Den Bruele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Botty Van Den Bruele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.