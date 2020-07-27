Dr. Asterios Tsimpas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsimpas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asterios Tsimpas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asterios Tsimpas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from JUSTUS-LIEBIG UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Tsimpas works at
Locations
-
1
Loyola University Medical Center2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-3208Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Advocate Medical Group3000 N Halsted St Ste 703, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-6666Tuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Loyola University Medical Center6800 N Frontage Rd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (708) 327-1000Tuesday8:00am - 4:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsimpas?
Dr. Tsimpas is great. I had a bulging disk in between L4 & L5 that was excruciating pain. Dr. Tsimpas did the same day surgery and I felt great the next day.
About Dr. Asterios Tsimpas, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, German and Greek
- 1093919946
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Brigham & Women's Hosp/Harvard Med Sch
- JUSTUS-LIEBIG UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF HUMAN MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsimpas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsimpas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsimpas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsimpas works at
Dr. Tsimpas speaks German and Greek.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsimpas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsimpas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsimpas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsimpas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.