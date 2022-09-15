Dr. Madu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Assumpta Madu, MD
Overview
Dr. Assumpta Madu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Madu works at
Locations
New York Physical and Occupational Therapy Pllc2100 Bartow Ave Ste 208, Bronx, NY 10475 Directions (718) 320-2020
- 2 70 W Burnside Ave, Bronx, NY 10453 Directions (718) 716-4400
- 3 57 W Burnside Ave, Bronx, NY 10453 Directions (718) 716-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
During 2004 & 2005 God used Dr. Madu to heal me. She did laser surgery on both eyes with no cost. I was a student at time with nothing. God bless you Dr. Madu. May the lord increase you and take you to higher heights. I will never forget you.
About Dr. Assumpta Madu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174604508
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madu works at
Dr. Madu has seen patients for Glaucoma, Ocular Hypertension and Diabetic Retinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Madu speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Madu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.