Dr. Assif Rozovsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Assif Rozovsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Locations
Coastal Gastroenterology Associates P.A.525 Jack Martin Blvd Ste 300, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 840-0067
- 2 27 S Cooks Bridge Rd Ste 2-17, Jackson, NJ 08527 Directions (732) 840-0067
Toms River Perioperative Associates LLC1364 Route 72 W, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 597-3416
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rozovsky is the best. He combines medical excellence and a caring bedside manner to produce outstanding results for his patients -- including me and my family. Dr Rozovsky is the go-to gastro doc at the Jersey Shore and beyond.
About Dr. Assif Rozovsky, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1962507251
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rozovsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rozovsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rozovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rozovsky has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rozovsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rozovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rozovsky.
