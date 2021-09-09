See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Crestview, FL
Dr. Asser El-Atfy, MD

Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Asser El-Atfy, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Crestview, FL. They completed their fellowship with U Louisville

Dr. El-Atfy works at North Okaloosa Physician Group - Pulmonology in Crestview, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    North Okaloosa Physician Group - Pulmonology
    550 Redstone Ave W Ste 490, Crestview, FL 32536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Okaloosa Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Acidosis
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Acidosis

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 09, 2021
    I worked with Dr. El-Atfy in his office in Crestview for almost 2 years. He is one of the friendliest, down-to-earth and knowledgeable physicians I have ever worked with and I've been working in the medical field for 30 years. I've been a CMA for almost 14 years & he is by far one of my favorites. He really cares about his patients and he made sure we kept close notes on patients who were being referred for procedures, Oncology, Thoracic Surgery, ect., especially his brocoscopies. We always called and made sure patients were scheduled & the patient was aware what was happening. I would recommend him to everyone!
    Patti Barrow, CMA — Sep 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Asser El-Atfy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1710985239
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Louisville
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
