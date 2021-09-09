Dr. Asser El-Atfy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Atfy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asser El-Atfy, MD
Overview
Dr. Asser El-Atfy, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Crestview, FL. They completed their fellowship with U Louisville
Dr. El-Atfy works at
Locations
North Okaloosa Physician Group - Pulmonology550 Redstone Ave W Ste 490, Crestview, FL 32536 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. El-Atfy?
I worked with Dr. El-Atfy in his office in Crestview for almost 2 years. He is one of the friendliest, down-to-earth and knowledgeable physicians I have ever worked with and I've been working in the medical field for 30 years. I've been a CMA for almost 14 years & he is by far one of my favorites. He really cares about his patients and he made sure we kept close notes on patients who were being referred for procedures, Oncology, Thoracic Surgery, ect., especially his brocoscopies. We always called and made sure patients were scheduled & the patient was aware what was happening. I would recommend him to everyone!
About Dr. Asser El-Atfy, MD
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1710985239
Education & Certifications
- U Louisville
- Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Atfy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Atfy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Atfy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Atfy works at
Dr. El-Atfy speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Atfy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Atfy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Atfy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Atfy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.