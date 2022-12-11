Overview

Dr. Assem Houssein, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Inst de Med si Farm and is affiliated with Berger Hospital, Fairfield Medical Center, Genesis Hospital, Hocking Valley Community Hospital and Ohiohealth O'Bleness Hospital.



Dr. Houssein works at Endocrinology Specialists in Lancaster, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.