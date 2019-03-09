Dr. Assar Rather, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rather is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Assar Rather, MD
Overview
Dr. Assar Rather, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dover, DE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.
Dr. Rather works at
Locations
Bayhealth General Surgery, Dover724 S New St, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 674-4070Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Rather. He has a great bedside manner and takes his time and explains everything so that you understand. His follow up care is excellent.
About Dr. Assar Rather, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1174834097
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rather has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rather accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rather has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rather has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rather on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rather. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rather.
