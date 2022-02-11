Overview

Dr. Assadour Assadourian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Hereford Regional Medical Center, Moore County Hospital District, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Parmer Medical Center.



Dr. Assadourian works at Cardiology Center Of Amarillo in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.