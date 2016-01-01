See All Oncologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Assaad Semaan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Assaad Semaan, MD

Oncology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Assaad Semaan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.

Dr. Semaan works at AMITA Health Medical Group Surgical Oncology Chicago in Chicago, IL with other offices in Elk Grove Village, IL and Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vulvar Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    AMITA Health Medical Group Surgical Oncology Chicago
    7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 507D, Chicago, IL 60631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 472-1992
  2. 2
    AMITA Health Medical Group Surgical Oncology Elk Grove Village
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 302, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 472-1992
  3. 3
    AMITA Health Medical Group Oncology & Hematology Chicago
    2216 W Thomas St, Chicago, IL 60622 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 770-2272
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  4. 4
    AMITA Health Medical Group Surgical Oncology Hoffman Estates
    1555 Barrington Rd Ste 3350, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 472-1992

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vulvar Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Vulvar Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Semaan?

    Photo: Dr. Assaad Semaan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Assaad Semaan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Semaan to family and friends

    Dr. Semaan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Semaan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Assaad Semaan, MD.

    About Dr. Assaad Semaan, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841457975
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gynecological Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Assaad Semaan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Semaan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Semaan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Semaan has seen patients for Vulvar Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Semaan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Semaan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Semaan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Semaan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Semaan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Assaad Semaan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.